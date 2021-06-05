Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 634 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,738. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.