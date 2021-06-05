Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,217,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

