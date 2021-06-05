Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Down 0.4%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.65 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 8,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.