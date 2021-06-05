Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Quotient Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quotient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 223.57%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quotient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Quotient stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.