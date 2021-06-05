Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,625 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Darling Ingredients worth $39,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

DAR stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

