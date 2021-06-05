Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE AXS opened at $52.68 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

