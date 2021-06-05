Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 373,517 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $42,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $3,944,223. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

