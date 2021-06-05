Jennison Associates LLC Sells 263,822 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263,822 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Ameris Bancorp worth $32,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Truist lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

