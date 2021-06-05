Jennison Associates LLC Sells 40,788 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,788 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $2,304,396 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WING stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.46. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

