Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 228,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 427,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

