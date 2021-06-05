JFrog (FROG) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare JFrog to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JFrog and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog N/A N/A N/A JFrog Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 1 6 5 0 2.33 JFrog Competitors 2153 11285 21091 606 2.57

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $69.30, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.80%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFrog and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million -$9.40 million -294.00 JFrog Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 54.27

JFrog’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

JFrog rivals beat JFrog on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

