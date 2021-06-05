JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

