JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.58 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $4,411,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.