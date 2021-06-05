Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $310,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 179,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.