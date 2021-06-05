Jonathan Burrell Sells 150,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.
GRMN stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
