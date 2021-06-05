Jonathan Burrell Sells 150,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46.

GRMN stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

