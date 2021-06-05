Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 95.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 546,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 61,306 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ULST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,085. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.