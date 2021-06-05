Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $236.85. 1,875,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

