Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

