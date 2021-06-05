Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

