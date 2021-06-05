Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 42,770 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$42.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

