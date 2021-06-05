Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $745.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.42. 872,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
