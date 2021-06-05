Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $745.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.42. 872,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

