Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 807 ($10.54), with a volume of 44,991 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £583.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 829.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

