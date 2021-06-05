Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director George S. Corona Sells 20,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KELYA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
