Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director George S. Corona Sells 20,000 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kelly Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kelly Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

