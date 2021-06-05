Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €820.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €820.00 ($964.71) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €699.82 ($823.32).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €735.70 ($865.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €668.63. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

