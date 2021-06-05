Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 7,895 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $378,723.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

