Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.13% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.89 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87.

