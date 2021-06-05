Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $32.12 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

