Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,781 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,630,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $36.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.