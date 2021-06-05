Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,237 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cloudflare by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.01.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

