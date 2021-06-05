Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,652 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

