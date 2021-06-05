Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $336.00 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.10 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.61. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

