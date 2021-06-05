Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,870 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $205.31 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.57 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

