Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10.

