Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

