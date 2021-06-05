Keystone Financial Group Has $233,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ARKG stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.07. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

