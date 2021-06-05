Keystone Financial Group Invests $207,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in American Tower by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

