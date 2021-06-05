Keystone Financial Group Sells 440 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.78 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

