Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

Shares of PNC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.64. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

