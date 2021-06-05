Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.11. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$19.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

