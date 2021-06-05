KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

KREF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 282,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 289,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.