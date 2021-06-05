Klépierre’s (KLPEF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of KLPEF stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.