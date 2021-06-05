KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 7,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,023. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

