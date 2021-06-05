Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.53 and last traded at $116.53. Approximately 11,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

