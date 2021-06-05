L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $51.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of LB opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 770.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $6,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

