LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0144 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $563,835.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00067241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00299465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00244739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01148199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,699.44 or 1.00045438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

