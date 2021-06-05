Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LNDC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

