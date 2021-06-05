Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

