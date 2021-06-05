Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 673.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $201.41 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

