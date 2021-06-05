Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

