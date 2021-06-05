Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

